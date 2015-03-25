Mystery Thief Steals More Than $3 Million Worth of Boots in Texas

Fort Worth police are on the hunt for a thief who stole nearly $3.2 million worth of boots by hauling them away in a big rig.

Thousands of pairs of boots were stolen from a distributor in two separate bold crimes, according to MyFOXDFW.com. Five large shipping containers were reportedly used to take away the boots and boot parts, valued at more then $3 million.

During Labor Day weekend and again on Nov. 9, the culprit cut the locked chain securing the gate to the Justin Boot Distribution Center, said Fort Worth police Lt. Paul Henderson.

A surveillance video shows three different instances of a white single-cab tractor entering the property without a trailer and leaving with one. At least one witness confirmed that a white trailer was used in the crime, MyFOXDFW.com reported.

In the first theft, three containers were taken with 10,740 pairs of boots and 7,400 sets of boot uppers worth nearly $2.4 million, Henderson said.

Two of the containers were found empty and the third was still missing on Friday, Henderson said.

In the most recent incident, two containers were taken with about 10,000 pairs of boots worth nearly $800,000, Henderson said. They were also later found empty.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, MyFOXDFW.com reported. Anyone with information is asked to call (817) 469-TIPS.

