Musharraf: Don't Blame Pakistan for Mumbai Train Bombings

President Gen. Pervez Musharraf said Thursday that India should not blame Pakistan for last week's deadly train blasts in Mumbai, and said it would help India identify the bombers if it supplied some evidence.

In a nationally televised address, Musharraf expressed sympathy with the people of Mumbai, where more than 200 died the coordinated attacks on commuter trains, but criticized the reaction of the Indian government.

"I want to tell the people of Bombay that the reaction of the Indian government to the blasts was strange," Musharraf said. "We all are against terrorism. Pakistan is a part of a coalition and is fighting against terrorism. There should not be any blame game. There should not be unsubstantiated comments."

"I want to assure the government of India that Pakistan will cooperate with it to identify the terrorists, if you give us proof. We will remain with you on this issue," he said.

In the aftermath of the attacks, India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that the bombers, suspected to be from a militant group fighting Indian rule in disputed Kashmir, received help from across the border in Pakistan.

India subsequently called off the latest round of peace talks aimed at burying six decades of hostility between the South Asian rival nations.