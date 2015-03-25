Mother Dies After Trying to Rescue Son From Ocean

A mother who saved one son from a strong ocean current off the island of Kauai died Monday morning after she was pulled from the ocean during a failed attempt to save another son.

Jennifer White, 32, of Gunnison, Colo., brought her 8-year-old son to shore at Anahola Bay on Saturday and then swam back into the water to attempt a rescue of her 9-year-old boy.

White lost consciousness and suffered injuries during the effort. A bystander rescued White, who was in critical condition until she died.

Scuba divers and other rescuers were searching Monday for the 9-year-old, said Kauai County spokeswoman Mary Daubert.

They also were looking for 17-year-old John Dacuycuy, a Kapaa High School student who also went missing Saturday in a separate incident near Nukolii Beach. Dangerous current pulled him out into the sea while he was swimming with friends.

Both boys were dragged into deeper waters off different beaches on the island's east coast. Waves were in the eight-foot range with winds blowing at about 20 mph, said Coast Guard spokeswoman Petty Officer Jennifer Johnson.

Kauai fire fighters, two scuba divers, two jet ski rescuers and lifeguards conducted the search in the water and on land.

Kauai Fire Chief Robert "Bob" Westerman said strong onshore winds created extremely hazardous conditions, with turbulent waters and poor visibility.

The names of the children had not been released.