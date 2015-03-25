Time now for the "Most Ridiculous Item of the Day." Bill Clinton baseball cards, here they are, issued by the city of Hot Springs, Arkansas, which wants you to visit there, because the former president grew up in Hot Springs. There are 300,000 of these cards. There are only three poses, but 300,000 cards were made. And on the back, you can read about the thermal waters and scenic beauty of Hot Springs.

Hey, I'll trade you one Bill Clinton for one Barry Bonds. And if you think that's ridiculous, I'll take one Roger Clemens as well.

