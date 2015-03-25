Morning-After Pill in Austria Prescription-Free

Austria's health ministry says the contraceptive morning-after pill is now available in pharmacies without a prescription.

The ministry said Friday that women of all ages can now buy the pill — which prevents a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterine wall so it can grow into an embryo — over the counter. Previously, they had to see a doctor first.

Health Minister Alois Stoeger has referred to the morning-after pill as an instrument to keep women out of difficult situations.