More Than a Thousand Mourn Slain Officer

More than a thousand people, including the governor of Tennessee, attended the Friday funeral of the correctional officer killed before a couple led authorities on a lengthy manhunt.

Those mourning Wayne "Cotton Morgan" (search) included 200 uniformed officers.

Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen (search) spoke at the funeral and presented Morgan's family with a Tennessee Medal of Valor.

Authorities say the 56-year-old Morgan was fatally shot outside the Roane County courthouse by former prison nurse Jennifer Hyatte (search) in a bloody ambush Tuesday to free her husband, George Hyatte (search), an inmate.

The victim's son, Dennis Morgan, said his father's time on earth was served as well as he could want it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.