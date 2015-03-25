Monster.com Boosts Security After Data Breach

Monster Worldwide Inc., a major online job-search site, said Wednesday it was beefing up its security measures following a significant data breach this month.

Sal Iannuzzi, the company's chairman and chief executive, said the company was improving its surveillance of how the site is used as well as limiting the way data can be accessed.

Iannuzzi declined to provide specific details about how the new security measures will work, saying he didn't want to make them vulnerable to potential hackers.

While Iannuzzi said the company couldn't provide an absolute guarantee against future break-ins, "What we can do is, as we've tried to do in the past, is to make it a lot harder (to commit fraud) — and to take precautions."

Earlier this month data security company Symantec Corp. uncovered a scheme where con artists obtained user names and passwords of legitimate recruiters who use Monster to search for job candidates, and then gleaned personal information from job seekers that they then used to craft personalized "phishing" e-mails.

Monster said it believes the fake e-mails were sent to Monster users to lure them into divulging financial information.

Iannuzzi said Monster was warning its users about potential fraud and reaching out to active job-seekers on the site to advise them of preventative measures.

Monster said it recently became aware of illegal downloads of personal information from 1.3 million job seekers with resumes posted on Monster.com, including their names, addresses and phone numbers.