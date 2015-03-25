Monday, March 15: About Face

On today's edition of "DaySide" with Linda Vester:

About Face: Spain's new Socialist leader (search) vowed Monday to bring home the 1,300 Spanish troops now in Iraq, a move that follows the worst terrorist attack ever to hit the U.S. ally. What message does this send to terrorists? We’ll get reaction from Mansoor Ijaz, Fox News foreign affairs analyst.

House of Horror: Marcus Wesson (search) could be arraigned as early as this afternoon on charges that he murdered nine members of his family, including several grandchildren whom he may also have fathered. Why did no one know what evils were going on for years in that home?

Nuke Report: Energy Secretary Spencer Abraham has just examined Libya's nuclear weapons program and tells “DaySide” what he found.

The Next Martha? As Martha Stewart resigns as a director of her company, Rhona Silver offers the domestic diva a cool $1 million to run her empire. We’ll ask her why.

Those stories and more on today’s edition of “DaySide with Linda Vester"

About the Show:

DaySide with Linda Vester, FOX News Channel's brand new daytime talk show, takes you beyond the headlines for a closer look at the stories that newsmakers and your neighbors are talking about.

To be part of the LIVE studio audience click here or please call: 1-887-FOX-TKTS (1-877-369-8587).

Plus, we want your feedback: Send your comments to dayside@foxnews.com.

DaySide with Linda Vester airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET. You won't want to miss it!