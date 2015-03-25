Moms Arrested After Child Is Left With Teen Sitter for a Week

Police say a 6-year-old girl was left with a 14-year-old baby sitter for more than a week, and when both girls disappeared, no one called the police.

The girls were found early Tuesday, and both their mothers have been charged with endangering children.

No lawyers' names were listed at the court before their arraignment.

Police say the case began March 31 when 47-year-old Phyllis Williams of Yonkers left her daughter with the 14-year-old so she could attend to personal matters. On Friday, she told the baby-sitter's mother, 44-year-old Tammy Edwards, that the teenager had not returned the child.

Police say Edwards said she had not seen the girls since the day before. Once police were alerted on Monday, the girls were found within hours. It's not clear where they were.