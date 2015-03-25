Mom Arrested for Prostitution Allegedly Fondled Officer With Kids Nearby

A mother arrested for prostitution allegedly fondled an undercover officer while two of her children were in the room next door, according to a report.

Sheri Sims, 39, was arrested for investigation of prostitution and child abuse, authorities said.

The undercover officer gave other officers an arrest signal when Sims made "contact that went beyond [an] appropriate massage," according to documents.

Police investigated Sims after neighbors filed complaints about a possible prostitution operation at Sims' house.

Sims denies any wrongdoing, saying she gave the undercover officer an "exotic massage."

