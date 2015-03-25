Mo. GOPers Rally for President Bush

The attention may be on the Democrats tomorrow, but Republicans in Missouri are also focusing on their state's primary.

Some leading Republicans will be on hand in Clayton this afternoon for a rally to support President Bush.

Sen. Jim Talent (search) says a lot of people will take advantage of "any excuse to get out and support the president."

Both Talent and Sen. Kit Bond (search) will be there, along with Bush campaign adviser Mary Matalin (search) and Missouri state lawmakers.

Talent says Bush's advisers have expected a close election from the beginning, regardless of who the Democratic nominee is. He says the Bush campaign will "run scared" — which is a good thing.