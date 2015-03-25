Missing Florida Law Student Called 911 After Disappearance, Police Say

A missing Florida law student called 911 three days after he was last seen by his friends at a pizza parlor but still hasn't been found, authorities say.

Tom Daniels, a 28-year-old student at the Florida International University law school, was last seen by his friends on Nov. 2 when he got upset and stormed out of the restaurant near the campus in West Miami-Dade.

"They are coming to get me," the Miami Herald said Daniels told a friend as he was fleeing.

He then contacted 911 three days later, on Nov. 5, according to university police. He wasn't classified as a missing person when the call came in and it wasn't immediately clear why he dialed 911.

Miami-Dade fire officials say they took Daniels to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, according to an FIU police report.

But the hospital says it has no record of the student being admitted or treated at the facility.

Daniels lives on the FIU campus in a fraternity house and left his car parked there. He hasn't been in touch with relatives or friends since his disappearance.

FIU police have been following up on tips and searching hospitals, shelters and other facilities for Daniels since he was reported missing last week.

"We are still very concerned about Mr. Daniels' safety and ask the community to assist us in locating him," FIU Police Chief Bill King told the Herald.

Daniels is described as a white male who is 6 feet 5 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call FIU police at (305) 348-2626 or (305) 348-2633.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.