A bronze statue that shows two children raising the American flag while standing on a rock hill was stolen from the Largo Central Park over the weekend, MyFoxTampaBay.com is reporting.

The statue, valued at $3,300, was located in the park's military court of honor and was anchored to concrete, the station is reporting.

Police tell MyFoxTampaBay.com they have no suspects or motives.

