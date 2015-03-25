Mike Myers and Wife Decide to Divorce

"Austin Powers" star Mike Myers and his wife, Robin Ruzan, are ending their 12-year marriage, a spokeswoman said Friday.

"They remain committed and caring friends," publicist Ina Treciokas said in a statement.

The 42-year-old actor-comedian and Ruzan, a writer and actress, were married in May 1993. They have no children.

Myers, an alum of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," starred in the "Austin Powers" and "Wayne's World" films, 2003's "Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat," and voiced the giant green ogre in the "Shrek" movies.