Michigan Nurse's Aide Accused of Abusing Elderly Couple

A 6-foot-6, 220-pound nurse's aide abused an elderly couple by urinating in the woman's hair and pouring liquid soap on her husband's head, according to the Muskegon County prosecutor's office.

Timothy Andrew Carl, 26, of Laketon Township was charged in an arrest warrant with two felony counts of vulnerable victim abuse, Prosecutor Tony Tague said Wednesday. If convicted, Carl faces up to 15 years in prison.

The abuse happened Friday at the couple's Muskegon Township home, Tague said.

Carl since has been fired from his job at Muskegon-based Unified Health Partners, said Eric Seifert, a co-owner of the firm.

He told The Muskegon Chronicle for a story published Wednesday that a background check of Carl before he was hired nearly two years ago came back clean and that there had been no previous complaints about him.

The nurse's aide was taken into custody on Tuesday, Tague said. Carl remained in the county jail on Wednesday, pending his arraignment, and had not yet retained a lawyer.

A telephone message seeking comment from Carl was left at the office of the jail's shift commander.