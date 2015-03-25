Michigan Mom Gets 12 to 22 Years for Sex 'Contract' on Underage Daughter

A Muskegon Heights woman was sentenced Monday to 12 to 22 1/2 years in prison after authorities said she used a written contract to arrange for her 15-year-old daughter to have sex with the woman's boyfriend for two months while she recuperated from abdominal surgery.

The 41-year-old woman, whom The Associated Press is not identifying to protect her daughter's identity, in April pleaded no contest in Muskegon County Circuit Court to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but judges treat it as a guilty plea at sentencing.

"What you've done to your daughter is one of the worst things I can think of," Judge Timothy G. Hicks said at the sentencing hearing.

Authorities said the woman agreed to the arrangement because she feared losing her boyfriend, Michael Fitzgibbon, while recuperating from the operation.

Fitzgibbon, 37, was sentenced in March to up to 15 years on each of four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after prosecutors said he, the woman and her daughter signed the contract.

Fitzgibbon was also sentenced to 12 to 25 years for each of two other cases involving first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges involving a 12-year-old girl. He is serving the sentences at the same time after pleading no contest to the charges in February.

