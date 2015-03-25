Michael Vick Returns to Atlanta for First Time After Prison

No one is quite sure what kind of reception Michael Vick will get when he returns to Atlanta for the first time since going to prison for dogfighting.

After being out of the league for two years, the former Falcons quarterback signed with Philadelphia this season. The Eagles (7-4) visit the Georgia Dome on Sunday for a crucial game in the NFC playoff race against Atlanta (6-5).

Vick has played sparingly for the Eagles, but he's remembered as one of the league's most dynamic players during his six years with the Falcons. Some Atlanta fans continue to wear his No. 7 jersey to games, and one group is even planning a welcome home rally for him outside the stadium. Of course, there will likely be some boos from fans appalled at the crimes he committed against animals.