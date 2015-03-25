Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 14, 2015

Medical Student Killed in Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – University officials in crime-ridden Ciudad Juarez are planning a protest march after the slaying of a medical student who was forced to kneel then shot in his head.

University officials say 20-year-old Juan Antonio Chavez was killed at dawn Wednesday.

University spokesman Arturo Pedraza said Chavez was student and a Red Cross paramedic.

Chavez's death follows the murder of student 17-year-old student Alfredo Franco, who was killed by a group of gunmen a few days ago. Pedraza said the university is sponsoring a march Sunday to protest the violence against their students.

Ciudad Juarez is Mexico's deadliest city. More than 1,900 people have been killed this year as drug cartels battle for control.