McCartney/U2 Live 8 Song Tops Online Charts

London Live 8's "Hey Jude" finale led by Paul McCartney was offered as a download, while the concert's opening number was topping the online charts in several countries, the distributor said.

The McCartney/U2 concert opener, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," was No. 1 on the iTunes charts in Britain, Canada, Ireland, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Belgium, said Adam White of Universal Music International.

The track was also No. 2 in Spain and No. 3 in France.

Universal said Monday it logged the first "Pepper" sale just 45 minutes after the performance.

McCartney's performance of "The Long and Winding Road," also from the end of the concert, was made available for downloading on Sunday, White said.

Universal is donating its share of the sales to Live 8, White said.