Maxim Monday: 'Fired Up' Star Danneel Harris on Playing Half of Lesbian Couple

Danneel Harris may have grown up going to church in small-town Louisiana, but she’s far more Bourbon Street than Southern belle. She’s the type of girl who moves to L.A. with no intention of acting and then picks up the skill because she thought the fast-and-furious lifestyle would suit her.

She first made her mark as a hell-raiser on the hit TV show "One Tree Hill," and after heating up "Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay," she’s once again making the big screen sizzle.

This month Danneel plays a cheerleader trying to get her hands on a teammate’s pompoms in "Fired Up," followed by a role as a girlfriend gone wild in this summer’s "Mardi Gras." Get ready for Hurricane Danneel!

How did you get along with Hayley Marie Norman, the actress who plays the object of your affection in "Fired Up?"

The first time we met, it was like, “Oh, hi. Guess we’re going to be, like, the lesbian couple.” Neither of us had played that kind of role before. I know how to handle a guy costar; you just say, “Hi, how are you? Are you going to brush your teeth before the kissing scene?” But with a girl it’s like, “Uh, I like your shirt.” Awkward. But now we’re really good friends.

Well, there’s nothing like simulated lesbianism to really cement a friendship.

It’s true. It bonds you quicker than anything.

