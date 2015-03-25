Matthew Perry 'Fine' After Bad Reaction to Prescription Pills

"Friends" actor Matthew Perry (search) is back home after a brief hospital stay due to a bad reaction to prescription medicine.

Perry, 35, was taken to an area hospital last week and stayed overnight for doctor-ordered observation, his publicist, Lisa Kasteler, said Sunday. She didn't provide details.

"He's home. He's fine," she said.

Perry has previously been treated for alcohol and prescription drug addiction.

In 1997, Perry voluntarily checked into a treatment center to battle an addiction to prescription painkillers.

Last week's hospitalization was unrelated to those incidents, Kasteler said.

"Friends," the popular sitcom about six close pals in their 20s and 30s living in New York City, ended its 10-year run on NBC last year.