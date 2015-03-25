Massachusetts Woman Allegedly Hides 19 Bags of Crack in Bra

A Malden woman has been arrested after admitting to police that she hid 19 bags of crack cocaine in her bra.

Sandra Sanborn was charged Sunday with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute following a tip to Quincy's police drug unit.

Capt. John Dougan said when detectives approached the 33-year-old woman at a Quincy building, she was holding a bag containing crack cocaine in her hand. Dougan said Sanborn then produced 19 more bags tucked away in her bra.

Police seized the drugs, two cell phones and an SUV.

Dougan said Sanborn is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court.

It was not immediately clear if Sanborn had hired an attorney yet.