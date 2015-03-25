Mass., Pa. Pols Make Super Bowl Bets

Govs. Ed Rendell (search) and Mitt Romney (search) have emerged from a food fight and come to an agreement on a Super Bowl bet.

Massachusetts Republican Romney turned down his Pennsylvania Democratic colleague's initial offer of a cheesesteak-lobster swap, citing the beloved Philly sandwich's high fat content.

Now, the governor from the losing state will have to travel to the winning team's city and sing "The Star Spangled Banner" during a basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics.

There's one little twist: Only Romney will be breaking into song should his New England Patriots fall to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 6.

Rendell has recruited his wife, federal Judge Midge Rendell, a trained opera singer, to fulfill the wager if the Patriots win.

Rendell, who's well-known for his large appetite, says Romney "is a little thinner" than he is — "and he's a little bit more health-conscious," too.

The two states' congressmen were also in a betting mood.

Rep. Bob Brady (search), D-Pa., will wear a Patriots helmet for a week if New England wins; Rep. Marty Meehan (search), D-Mass., will wear an Eagles helmet for a week if the Pats lose, the Philadelphia Daily News reported.

"I've already got a Jevon Kearse helmet ready," Brady told the News.

Brady also made a bet with Maine Gov. John Baldacci (search), who is apparently less calorie-phobic than his Massachusetts counterpart.

"If I win, he sends me L.L. Bean boots [size 11] and a dozen lobsters," Brady told the News. "If he wins, I send him a dozen cheesesteaks, five dozen pretzels, a box of Tastykakes and a Melrose cheesecake."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.