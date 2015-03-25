Manhunt Underway for Man Who Killed Sheriff's Deputy

North Carolina police launched an all-out search Sunday for a man suspected of shooting two sheriff's deputies — killing one — on Friday night.

Larry Wayne Brucke, 32, who also goes by the name Skip Brinkley, allegedly opened fire on deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call from a home in Lenoir, N.C., around 9:40 p.m. Friday, local news outlets report.

Brucke shot the first deputy to arrive, Adam William Klutz, 24, and the second, Lt. Chris Martin, as they exited their patrol cars, according to WRAL.com.

Officials searching for the suspect said they believed he had worked as a law officer in South Carolina and served in the U.S. Army in Iraq.

Authorities told FOXNews.com that more than 200 officers and state and federal agencies were involved in the search for Brinkley.

