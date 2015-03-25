Man Who Drove With Wife's Head in Car on Suicide Mission, Officials Say

A man pleaded with police officers to kill him after his wife's severed head was tossed from his pickup truck as he drove into an oncoming car, killing two people, prosecutors said Friday.

Alofa Time, 50, who was not seriously injured in Thursday's wreck, was carrying a suicide note and had set aside money for unspecified arrangements after his death, the prosecutors said.

Thursday's collision, on a major arterial through downtown Boise, killed Samantha Nina Murphy, 36, and daughter Jae Lynne Grimes, 4, both of Boise.

Murphy's other daughter, 8-year-old Syndee Murphy, was in fair condition Friday at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

A judge in Canyon County has denied bail for Time, who was charged with first degree-murder in the decapitation death of his estranged wife, 47-year-old Theresa Time. Her headless body was found after the crash at the home she had shared with her husband in Nampa, a Boise suburb.

For his role in the car wreck, Alofa Time was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder in Ada County. At an arraignment Friday, a magistrate judge set bond at $1 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing date for later this month.

According to court records, Alofa Time had a history of abuse.

He faced domestic battery charges for allegedly choking his wife in March. A trial already was set for July 25. A judge issued a no-contact order, which barred Time from seeing his wife.

Theresa Time filed paperwork asking that the order be withdrawn. Last month, after she completed "Safety Planning Classes" at a local crisis center, the no-contact order was lifted.

The magistrate judge in Boise also said Time had a criminal record, stemming from spousal abuse incidents in California.

Time's voice trembled Friday as he answered questions from the magistrate judge during his arraignment in Ada County, where he is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the traffic wreck. Bail was set at $1 million.