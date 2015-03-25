Man Uses ATM, Then Robs Store

He must not have had much in his bank account.

Burlington, Iowa police say Joseph Lamar Barrett, 34, held up a convenience store — just minutes after having used the same store's automatic teller machine.

The Hawk Eye of Burlington reports that Barrett, of Chicago, allegedly waved a knife at the clerk at the Kum & Go store just after midnight Tuesday, then ran off with a small amount of cash.

Looking over the store's surveillance tapes, police saw a man fitting Barrett's description using the ATM twice just minutes before the holdup.

Bank records confirmed it was indeed Barrett, and he was arrested at a friend's house and allegedly confessed to the robbery.

He faces 25 years in prison.

Bank Held Up With Pitchfork

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Police say a man used a pitchfork to rob a Key West bank Wednesday.

Fred Simunovic was charged with armed robbery after police spotted him at the Key West ferry terminal trying to sail to Fort Myers.

Police say Simunovic threatened a teller at the Keys Federal Credit Union (search) with a pitchfork in a trash bag, then ran out with an undisclosed amount of money and discarded the garden tool behind the bank.

Police found Simunovic at the terminal after the ferry captain refused to let him board because he appeared intoxicated.

Simunovic consented to a search and police found almost $1,900 in cash on him.

The bank teller and manager later positively identified Simunovic.

Banana Not Effective Stickup Weapon

LONDON (AP) — Robert Downey had the mask and the attitude, but not the weapon — he tried to hold up his local bookmaker's shop using a banana.

Noting the suspicious bend in the so-called "weapon," the clerk calmly called the police and on Wednesday, Downey was jailed for nearly seven years for attempted robbery.

Prosecutors at his trial said Downey, a 24-year-old drug addict, hatched his scheme to buy more crack.

Donning a mask, he headed for the bookmaker's shop in East London last November, pausing only to get a banana from the greengrocer on the way.

In the bookmaker's, he pointed the fruit wrapped in a plastic bag, screaming, "I want the money or I will [expletive] shoot you."

Instead, one man working there said to another: "It might be a banana."

Downey then pulled out a pair of scissors, but that didn't work either, so he ran off.

Police found him nearby trying to pull off his mask. A police dog found the badly bruised banana still in its bag.

Man Stabbed in Fight Over Piggy Bank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say an argument over a child's piggy bank sent a Montgomery man to the hospital with a stab wound below his neck.

According to Lt. Huey Thornton, a department spokesman, the fracas occurred Tuesday at a house on the city's west side.

He said Damien Street was stabbed by another man who had accused him of stealing money from a four-year-old's piggy bank.

Thornton said officers were forced to use a Tazer to subdue his alleged attacker.

Damon Lamar Williams was charged with domestic violence assault and was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Street's medical condition was not immediately available.

School Stuck With Paying $10,000 for Haircut

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Sally Miller might have been grateful if her 8-year-old son had come home from school with a nice-looking haircut.

But when he showed up with "next to nothing" on his head, Miller threatened to sue.

The West Linn-Wilsonville School District (search) last month agreed to pay Miller $10,000 because a school employee cut the boy's hair without permission.

"First I was shocked," Miller told The Oregonian newspaper. "Then I was embarrassed that I didn't have the money to get him a haircut. And then I was mad ... I thought, 'What nerve. How invasive.'"

The single mother said she tried to keep her son's hair looking neat.

"There was one stinking day, and I'm not lying, that I didn't brush his hair," Miller said.

Superintendent Roger Woehl said Wednesday the employee was wrong to play barber.

"If someone needs a haircut, we'd be more than happy to go into our wallets to give them 20 bucks," he said.

Possibly Drunk Football Player Caught With Possibly Gay Sheep

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State (search) football had a stolen sheep in the bed of his pickup when he was pulled over for speeding last week, Benton County authorities said.

Defensive tackle Ben Siegert, 20, was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests.

Siegert told the (Corvallis) Gazette-Times that he had nothing to do with the stolen ram.

"I don't know anything about that," he said. "I'm from a city. I don't know anything about sheep."

Benton County Undersheriff Diana Simpson disagreed, saying Siegert might have been "too intoxicated to remember."

The 200-pound ram lives at the university's Sheep Center, and is part of a study on homosexuality in sheep, said Sheep Center manager Tom Nichols.

"We have at least one prank a year where we have to go to a dormitory or a sorority house and pick up a ram or a lamb or a ewe," Nichols said. "It's one of those springtime pranks."

The deputy chose not to arrest anybody for taking the sheep.

