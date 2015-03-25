Man Killed, 2 Kids Hurt in Arizona Shooting

A man was shot to death and two of his children wounded by two men who ran from the scene in a mobile home park, police said.

Detective Mike Melendez says officers called to the Kay Bee Villa mobile home park just after noon on Monday found the 35-year-old man with severe wounds. He died at a hospital.

The man's 15-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son are being treated for wounds that don't appear to be life-threatening. The children's mother was at home but wasn't wounded and is at the hospital.

Melendez says the incident appears to have been a home invasion, but detectives aren't yet certain. It doesn't appear the victims know the assailants.

Police are looking for two men who, but they have only vague descriptions.