Man in Wheelchair Carjacks Hotel Van Outside San Francisco Airport

A man in a wheelchair carjacked a hotel van carrying 14 crew members from various airlines early Monday morning outside of the San Francisco International Airport, InsideBayArea.com reported.

The man took passengers on a brief ride before abandoning the Doubletree Hotel van and fleeing, the Web site reported.

"He was not handicapped whatsoever," airport Duty Manager John Ginty said. "The wheelchair was just a prop he was using to disguise whatever goal he was trying to accomplish."

The van driver was helping passengers unload luggage, when the man rolled across the street, jumped out of his wheelchair and into the empty driver's seat, the InsideBayArea.com reported.

Five people were in the van at the time.

The man reportedly took the van for a spin twice around the airport's upper terminal before hitting the brakes and walking off, the Web site reported.

"Nobody really knows which direction he went in — and the police, to my knowledge, have not apprehended him," Ginty said.

