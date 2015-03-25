Man Gets Life for Beating Ex-Girlfriend With Crucifix

A Takoma Park man was sentenced to life in prison for beating his estranged girlfriend with an 18-pound crucifix, state prosecutors said.

Carlos Ovalle, 33, was sentenced Tuesday. He had been convicted in July on numerous charges, including first-degree attempted murder.

Police say on Dec. 21, Ovalle broke into his estranged girlfriend's home in Takoma Park, jumped out of a closet when she came home, and tried to stab and strangle her. Ovalle hit the woman at least 20 times with the crucifix.

A Takoma Park police officer burst in and shot Ovalle twice. Authorities say one bullet passed through his chest and hit the woman's arm.