Man Comes Back to Life After Being 'Dead' for an Hour

A U.K. man came back from the dead after nearly drowning and having no pulse for up to an hour, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Architectural technician John Deeks was dragged from the water by two bathers after his body was spotted off of South Africa's Cape Town coast.

A doctor who was sunbathing on the beach began mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until rescue workers arrived.

"We don't know how long he was in the water but he must have been without a pulse for between 40 and 60 minutes," said Darren Zimmerman, station commander at the nearby National Sea Rescue Institute office.

Deeks, a South African native who now lives in Colliers Wood in south London, was put on a ventilator after the accident last Thursday. He was taken off the machine Saturday and was released from the hospital Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old said he does not remember what happened to him, but thinks a large wave may have dragged him into a whirlpool. "It's a miracle I survived," he told the Daily Mail.