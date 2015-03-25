Man Charged With Sending Death Threat to Jacko

A 26-year-old man in this southwestern Ontario city has been charged after allegedly e-mailing a death threat to pop star Michael Jackson (search).

Waterloo regional police said Friday they were notified of the e-mail by authorities in Santa Maria, Calif., where Jackson made a court appearance Monday.

Adrian Poffley has been charged with uttering a death threat, authorities said.

The message was received Monday at the courthouse, and authorities traced it back to a Kitchener address, said Sgt. Bryan Larkin.

Waterloo police were then called to aid in the investigation and searched a Kitchener home Thursday.

Larkin wouldn't discuss details of the threat and said he didn't know if Jackson read the message.

Poffley is scheduled to make a court appearance in September.