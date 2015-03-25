Magna Quarterly Profit Up 20 Percent
TORONTO – Magna International reported a 20 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher sales of its auto parts.
Earnings rose to $159 million, or $1.44 per share, from $132 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts' average earnings forecast was $1.71 a share, according to Reuters Estimates.
Revenue rose to $5.38 billion from $4.78 billion for the same quarter last year.
The company said it expects consolidated sales for 2005 of $22.3 billion to $22.9 billion, up from $20.7 billion in 2004.
Shares of Magna are down about 16 percent so far in 2005. They closed at C$84.58 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.