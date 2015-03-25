Magician David Blaine Ends Latest Stunt by Escaping From Gyroscope in NYC

David Blaine has escaped — again. Shackled to a spinning gyroscope and hovering forty feet above Times Square, the magician managed to free himself Thursday about 2:15 p.m., bringing an end to his latest stunt.

A dehydrated and weakened Blaine, who had been inside the gyroscope for 52 hours without food or water, landed on a wooden platform after jumping from the hanging gyroscope. He was strapped into the contraption Tuesday around 10 a.m. and his goal was to be out by 2 p.m. Thursday.

The 33-year-old magician was not injured.

The gyroscope, with three spinning steel rings, flipped Blaine in assorted directions as often as eight times per minute. He had no protection from chilly, rainy weather other than his clothing — including a black nylon ski jacket with matching pants.

The stunt was part of a promotion for Target. On Friday morning, Blaine is expected to lead 100 children and their families selected by The Salvation Army on a shopping expedition at a Target in Jersey City, N.J. Each family will receive a $500 gift certificate from the retailer.

Blaine has said this stunt was particularly important to him since The Salvation Army had provided him with clothing while he was growing up.

In May, Blaine spent some 177 hours underwater in an endurance stunts. Previously, he spent 35 hours balanced atop a 100-foot pole and was buried alive in a see-through coffin for a week. He also spent 61 hours inside a block of ice.