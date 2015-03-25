Magazine Says Camilla a 'Fashion Icon'

The Duchess of Cornwall joined Kate Moss and Naomi Watts on Tatler magazine's top 10 list of British "fashion icons" of 2005.

Moss, with her seemingly effortless style, was ranked No. 1. Watts, in the No. 2 spot, was cited for bringing "natural grace to the red carpet."

The 58-year-old duchess, who is married to Prince Charles, was No. 10. She "wowed us in her red engagement dress, Philip Treacy hats and Robinson Valentine wedding outfit," the magazine said. "Camilla is suddenly stunning."

The list, released Wednesday, also includes Peaches Geldof, the 16-year-old daughter of Live Aid founder Bob Geldof; artists Tracey Emin and Sam Taylor-Wood; model Yasmin Le Bon; stylist Charlotte Stockdale; actress Rosamund Pike; and socialite Daphne Guinness.

Geldof, the editors said, epitomized the "scruffy, teenage King's Road thing," referring to the hip London shopping street where outfits usually cost more than the average allowance.