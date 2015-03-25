Madonna, David Letterman Ride Horses

Madonna (search) got back up on the horse again — with an assist from David Letterman (search). The talk show host and Madonna rode two horses along 53rd Street in Manhattan on the "Late Show (search)," the singer's first ride since being thrown from a horse in England this summer.

The battered superstar suffered three cracked ribs, a broken collarbone and a broken hand in the August accident.

Letterman, a novice rider himself, traded stories about tumbles. Madonna explained that she hadn't been back on a horse since her fall "because my record company is not very keen on the idea of me injuring myself."

"I have a bit of excitement tainted with fear," she said before climbing on.