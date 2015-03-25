Lucas Makes Cameo in 'Revenge of the Sith'

George Lucas (search) borrowed a trick from Alfred Hitchcock for "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith." (search)

Lucas made a Hitchcock-style cameo in the movie, which was shown Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival (search). In the film, he's dressed in galactic gear — but fans can keep an eye out for his bushy beard.

"There is a scene, a large crowd scene, which my daughters are in," Lucas told AP Television News. "And they sort of insisted that I be in it, and so I did it."

"Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" opens Thursday in U.S. theaters.