Los Angeles Offers Reward in 1977 Slaying of Man Who Inspired 'Rocky' Character

A Los Angeles councilman has announced a $50,000 reward for help solving the 30-year-old slaying of a gym manager believed to be the inspiration of a "Rocky" movie character.

Councilman Dennis Zine made the announcement Wednesday for information leading to arrests in the March 1977 slaying of Howard Steindler.

Steindler was beaten and forced into his own gold Cadillac a block from his home. He was found robbed and smothered in the car.

Steindler ran the Main Street Gym, where boxing stars such as Muhammad Ali and Jack Dempsey trained. He is widely believed to have inspired Mickey Goldmill, the boxing manager played by Burgess Meredith in the films.