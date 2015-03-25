'Lennon' Pushes Back Its Broadway Opening

"Lennon" (search), the problem-plagued musical celebrating the life and songs of John Lennon (search), has pushed back its Broadway opening again, this time to Aug. 14.

The show originally was scheduled to open at the Broadhurst Theatre on July 28, but later decided to open a week later, Aug. 4.

Producer Allan McKeown said the second postponement was made so director Don Scardino and his creative team could "make fundamental changes to the opening and closing scenes of the show, including adding an additional song from the John Lennon catalog."

"Lennon" premiered in April in San Francisco to disappointing reviews, and a second out-of-town engagement — in Boston — was canceled so the show could be retooled in New York. "Lennon" began its Broadway preview performances on July 7.

There has been online speculation that David Leveaux, director of the current Broadway revival of "Fiddler on the Roof," has been brought in to help with the production, although there has been no official confirmation.

"David Leveaux is a friend of the production and has offered his support to Don and the creative team," Chris Boneau, a spokesman for the show, said Wednesday.