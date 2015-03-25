Lawyer: 'Clark Rockefeller' Discussing Guilty Plea

A lawyer for the man who calls himself Clark Rockefeller says discussions are under way for a possible guilty plea to at least one charge against him in the kidnapping of his 7-year-old daughter.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Denner told The Associated Press the defense and prosecution would go before a judge Thursday to conduct plea negotiations.

Click here for photos.

Denner said the two sides are "exploring all options," including a guilty plea or trial.

Rockefeller — whose real name is Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter — is charged with parental kidnapping, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and giving a false name to police.

He allegedly took his daughter during a supervised visit in Boston in July, then fled with her to Baltimore. The girl was found unharmed.