Lawyer: 'Clark Rockefeller' Discussing Guilty Plea
BOSTON – A lawyer for the man who calls himself Clark Rockefeller says discussions are under way for a possible guilty plea to at least one charge against him in the kidnapping of his 7-year-old daughter.
Defense attorney Jeffrey Denner told The Associated Press the defense and prosecution would go before a judge Thursday to conduct plea negotiations.
Denner said the two sides are "exploring all options," including a guilty plea or trial.
Rockefeller — whose real name is Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter — is charged with parental kidnapping, assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and giving a false name to police.
He allegedly took his daughter during a supervised visit in Boston in July, then fled with her to Baltimore. The girl was found unharmed.