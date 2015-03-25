Lawyer: Bus Carrying Snoop Dogg in Pot Bust Didn't Have Expired Tags

A lawyer says a bus carrying hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg did not have expired tags in a stop that led to two people on board charged with marijuana possession.

Attorney Chris Lewis, who represents the two men charged with misdemeanor possession, told The Associated Press on Friday that he saw the bus and was in contact with the driver.

Lewis says he believes Snoop Dogg was asleep when Texas troopers Thursday pulled over the bus on Interstate 45 in Corsicana. DPS said the bus was examined for an expired registration sticker.

Ethan Calhoun, 27, and Kevin Barkey, 26, both of the Los Angeles area, were arrested, then later freed on $1,500 bond each.

Snoop Dogg, whose birth name is Cordozar Calvin Broadus Jr., was not arrested. He appeared in concert Thursday night in Dallas.