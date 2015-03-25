Lawmaker: Numbers of Iraqi Officials Found in Zarqawi's Phone

In the aftermath of last month's air strike that killed Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, his cell phone included the phone numbers of several senior Iraqi officials.

Click here to visit FOXNews.com's Iraq center.

An Iraqi lawmaker did not identify the officials. But he says they included ministry employees and members of Iraq's Parliament.

The lawmaker called for an investigation to punish those whose numbers were found. He says Iraqis "cannot have one hand with the government and another with the terrorists."

Al-Zarqawi and several aides were killed in the airstrike north of Baghdad on June seventh.

Meanwhile the, slain militant's wife claimed in an interview with an Italian newspaper, that Al Qaeda leaders sold out Zarqawi to the United States in exchange for a promise to let up in the search for Usama bin Laden.

The woman, identified by La Repubblica as Zarqawi's first wife, said Al Qaeda's top leadership reached a deal with U.S. intelligence because Zarqawi had become too powerful. She claimed Sunni tribes and Jordanian secret services mediated the deal.

Al-Zarqawi, the leader of Al Qaeda in Iraq, died June 7 in a U.S. airstrike outside Baqouba, northeast of Baghdad.

"My husband has been sold to the Americans," the woman said in an interview published Sunday. "He had become too powerful, too troublesome."

She was identified only as "Um Mohammed," which means "mother of Mohammed" and would be a nickname, not her full name. The Rome-based newspaper said the interview was conducted in Geneva and described her as Jordanian and about 40 years old.

In Jordan, Zarqawi's eldest brother, Sayel, said the family had not been aware of the woman's whereabouts for about two years.

"I think a secret pact was struck whose immediate goal was his death," she told the newspaper. "In return, the American troops promised to ease, at least momentarily, their hunt for bin Laden."

"Al Qaeda is currently especially worried with protecting its charismatic leader," she added.

Iraq's national security adviser Mouwafak al-Rubaie said Sunday that Zarqawi had been buried secretly in Baghdad despite his family's demand that the body be returned to his native Jordan.