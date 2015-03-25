Lara Flynn Boyle Marries in Texas

Lara Flynn Boyle has tied the knot.

The 36-year-old actress recently married Donald Ray Thomas in San Antonio, Texas, publicist Karynne Tencer said Wednesday.

The famously thin actress, who starred on "The Practice," has previously dated actors Jack Nicholson and David Spade.

"They were very nice and seemed so thrilled to be married. They kept talking about how they were over the moon and were in bliss. She was beaming and he was full of energy, kept going on and on about how happy he was. She said she was going back to Los Angeles but that she was going to eventually move to San Antonio to be with her husband and then commute to L.A. when she needed to for work," a source told Star magazine.

Boyle received an Emmy nomination in 1999 for her role as Assistant District Attorney Helen Gamble on "The Practice."

In 2005, a strong breeze sent her character, Monica Mancuso -- who was wearing an outfit with winglike sleeves -- flying off the roof of The Montecito Resort & Casino and out of NBC's "Las Vegas."

Her screen credits include "Wayne's World" and "Men in Black II." She also co-starred in David Lynch's dark '90s TV series, "Twin Peaks."

