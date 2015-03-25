Kielbasa Bomb Forces Evacuation of Neighborhood

Two Florida teenagers were arrested for making sausages of mass destruction, the Fort Myers News-Press reported last week.

The Lee County sheriff's department said the pair, who were not named because of their ages, poured homemade napalm (search) into a 20-ounce beverage bottle, strapped on two aerosol spray cans and then used links of kielbasa to tie the whole bundle together.

"Everybody laughs when they call me about this," admitted sheriff’s spokeswoman Ileana LiMarzi.

Last Monday, the two boys apparently put the wiener bomb in a wooded lot near some houses a few blocks from Interstate 75 in Fort Myers, but it failed to go off.

Authorities said it could have started a serious suburban fire, and local residents were evacuated.

Deputies, tipped off by a phone call, arrested one boy, a Dunbar Middle School student, at home and the other at Estero High School.

The Southwest Florida Bomb Squad (search) blew up the kielbasa bomb at about 11 a.m. the same morning.

Woman Takes Road Trip With Dead Mother

Authorities in Palm Coast, Fla., were trying to figure out what to do with an Oklahoma woman who wandered in a daze around a Wal-Mart for 14 hours while her dead mother lay decomposing in their car out in the parking lot.

Flagler County sheriff's deputies found Melba Doshier's body last Tuesday after shoppers reported a bad smell coming from the vehicle, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

"This is as strange and as bizarre a case as I've seen," said Sheriff James Manfre.

Melba's daughter, Alicia Doshier, said to be in her mid-30s, was found inside the superstore 13 hours after security cameras spotted her parking the car and entering at about midnight Monday. She was pushing a cart filled with groceries, children's clothes and other merchandise.

The medical examiner said Melba, whose body was in the back seat covered with newspapers, a suitcase and trash, had been dead at least five days, possibly 10.

Receipts in the car indicated Alicia had driven through Texas and North Carolina before reaching Florida, said Sheriff's Capt. David O'Brien. She told him she talked to her mother's body during the trip, he added.

Detectives said the pair lived in Covington, Okla., about 75 miles north of Oklahoma City. They were evicted from their home and left Oklahoma a couple of weeks ago, the sheriff's office said.

Amy Grantz, a Covington resident, said Alicia's father was a high school science teacher. She said after the father died, Alicia and Melba liked to travel across the country.

"They've lived here forever," Grantz said. "You don't see them out and about a lot."

Close in Life, Close in Death

MINERAL CITY, Ohio (AP) — They grew up together, lived across the street from each other, and served their small eastern Ohio town together.

And last week, brothers Ben and Robert McNutt died from heart attacks within minutes of each other, about 10 feet apart.

The brothers' wives arrived home Friday to find that 69-year-old Robert was motionless on his front porch. They called 71-year-old Ben for help. Then he had a heart attack too.

The brothers attended Mineral City High School (search) in the 1950s and were Korean War veterans. Both served on the fire and police departments of the village with just more than 800 residents.

Many stopped by the houses to offer condolences this weekend.

Ben McNutt Jr. called his father and uncle "two of a kind." He says they enjoyed small-town life.

Frog Makes First, Last Plane Trip in Passenger's Salad

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australian carrier Qantas (search) said Tuesday it has changed its lettuce supplier after a passenger on a flight from Melbourne to Wellington found a live frog in her greens.

The one-inch Australian whistling tree frog (search) didn't get a chance to hop away. The woman plunked the lid back on her meal preventing any escape.

The Qantas plane's crew notified the Quarantine Service while the plane was still in the air and officials were waiting when it landed at Wellington Airport.

"I'm afraid the frog was euthanized" in a freezer, service general manager Fergus Small told National Radio.

Quarantine officials made a check of the airplane "but no other frogs were detected," he said.

A Qantas spokesman told National Radio that the airline had changed its supplier since the February incident. Tree frogs were common in the area where the lettuce was grown.

'Aged' Monkey Manure Spills Onto Milwaukee Freeway

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some monkey business tied up traffic at midday Tuesday at Milwaukee's Zoo Interchange.

A truck carrying monkey waste and algae from the Milwaukee County Zoo (search) spilled its contents, closing eastbound I-94 and southbound U.S. 45/I-894, officials said.

Kim Brooks, a spokeswoman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department, said the incident took place about 10:45 a.m., but specific details of what happened were not immediately available.

"It's one of those things," she said. "You certainly don't want to be in the deputy's place" investigating the matter.

Jennifer Diliberti, public relations coordinator for the zoo, said the monkey waste and algae had been removed from the moat at the zoo's Macaque Island, a process that is done twice each year.

The material had been "aged" at the zoo for 48 hours before being loaded into a Milwaukee County Parks Department truck for removal, she said.

That destroys any virus that might be in the material, she said.

"It doesn't pose any health problems," Diliberti said.

Testicle Removal Doesn't End Cock's Crow

HONG KONG (AP) — An elderly Hong Kong widow whose beloved pet rooster's crowing drew complaints from neighbors has reluctantly given the bird away after a castration operation failed to shut him up, the South China Morning Post reported Monday.

The 61-year-old woman, who wasn't named, said she slept in the same bed as the rooster and "cried and cried for weeks" after parting with the bird about a month ago, the Post reported.

"He was more loyal than a dog. Whenever I called him from the living room he would come out from the kitchen saying 'coo-coo,'" she was quoted as saying.

The veterinarian who castrated the rooster only removed one testicle because of excessive bleeding, but the partial castration at least reduced the enthusiasm of the bird's early morning salutation, the report said.

The widow defied public housing rules by keeping the rooster, along with three ducks and two hens, in her apartment. She reportedly referred to the flock as her "children."

Hong Kongers rarely keep poultry as pets, but live chickens packed in cages are a common sight in Hong Kong markets.

Sheriff's Deputy Robbed, Locked in Trunk While Soliciting Prostitute

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A sheriff's deputy was suspended after allegedly soliciting a prostitute while off duty and being robbed and shoved into the trunk of his own his car.

The 32-year-old man, assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department, was allegedly soliciting a prostitute at about 3 a.m. Sunday when several people robbed him and locked him in his car's trunk, according to a sheriff's department news release.

An anonymous caller contacted police telling them where they could find the deputy, the release said. He was discovered about 6 a.m. Sunday.

The deputy, who had been with the department since 2001, was arrested for soliciting a prostitute and obstructing an officer. He was suspended with pay.

"I am disgusted that this officer would betray his family, the public trust, our organization and himself," Sheriff David Clarke Jr. said in a statement.

Police were investigating. The sheriff's department is also conducting an internal investigation.

Police were still looking Monday for the robbery suspects.

