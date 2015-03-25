Khloe Kardashian Shows Some Booty in PETA 'Get Naked' Campaign

When it comes to naked Kardashians, most men tend to immediately think of Kim, but it seems the youngest sister, Khloe , wants to be known for her sex appeal too.

The 24-year-old is the latest starlet to "Get Naked" for a PETA campaign in an effort to raise awareness about cruelty to animals.

With her proud family standing by, Ms. Kardashian unveiled her billboard "Fur? I’d Rather Go Naked" in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Then she let this bomb drop.

"Everyone in the family wears fur except me," she told the gathered crowd.

Um, maybe PETA should have written her speech? Or at least looked at it?

'Hills' Star Upset About Being Jen Aniston's Neighbor

Most people would be pretty pumped to be Jennifer Aniston’s neighbor, but for "The Hills" star Frankie Delgado, living on the same Hollywood Hills street as the "Marley & Me" starlet is more trouble than it is titillating.

"To get to my house every day I literally have to sit in so much traffic, it totally sucks to get to my own home," Delgado told Tarts while promoting his new MTV reality series "Bromance" alongside star Brody Jenner and Sleazy T. "They (the paparazzi) are creeping outside my house all the time. I know they’re there for Jen not me, but I just don’t feel comfortable."

But sneaky snappers aside, what’s it really like to be Aniston’s neighbor?

"She comes over and asks for sugar and stuff so I give her some sugar love," Delgado responded with a smile. Right, keep dreaming.

Speaking of the paps, Brody gets great satisfaction from messing with their minds.

"We come up with different ways we can f—with these guys. They think we’re being serious when we do dumb things but we go online and laugh," the "Bromance" star said. "The paparazzi have made Hollywood into a place that’s so negative and most celebs are afraid to go out because everything is oversaturated with gossip."

Jenner’s upcoming show takes a group of regular guys from around the country and brings them to Hollywood to have a "Bromance" with Brody as he searches for a best friend. But unlike "The Hills" girls, Jenner is looking for a "real" friendship.

"I look for honesty, loyalty, someone I can cry around if need be. You’ll see a lot more of the real me - I’m crazy, but that’s who I am," he added. "It’s not me caring about whatever the f—Lauren and Audrina are arguing about. I do care about Lauren and her well-being, but Audrina …"

Delgado couldn’t help but have a dig at "The Hills" catty characters too.

"What we (Frankie, Brody & Sleazy) have is a real friendship. We don’t fight, I don’t go off to Lo or whatever and whisper about so and so. We know when we’re wrong and we call each other out and get over it," he added.

Report: Pamela Anderson Caught Kissing Multiple Males

Earlier this week Pop Tarts reported that Pamela Anderson attended a high-profile Art Basel event in Miami wearing underpants and a shirt on Saturday, but it seems that was only the very start of her strange weekend.

The Ocean Drive Magazine cover girl showed up around midnight to her Lucid Absinthe sponsored soiree at LIV in the Fontainebleau that evening and apparently spent all night at her table, sandwiched in between photographer David Lachapelle and drag queen cum DJ Lady Bunny. According to our inside sources, Anderson downed quite a few Lucid Absinthe cocktails and then decided to make a big display of kissing a bunch of the guys at her table, including Lachapelle (multiple times).

At about 2 a.m., a worse-for-wear Pammy reportedly snoozed on Lachapelle’s shoulder but was later busted boogying around South Beach and getting particularly friendly with actor Stephen Dorff. Alas, Anderson was spotted sauntering around the hotel lobby (alone) the next morning still donning the same outfit. Oh dear.

Jessica Simpson Boosts Brother-in-Law’s Bank Balance

Jessica Simpson is Pete Wentz’s biggest fan -- but not for his skills as a bassist, but his skills with a brush. The pop princess accompanied sis Ashlee (and parents Joe and Tina) to Gallery 1988’s "Without You I’m Just Me" Art Opening in Los Angeles on Tuesday night which showcased the creativity stemming from Pete Wentz and "Gym Class Heroes" star Travis McCoy having lived together for two weeks to make art.

Simpson was the first person to make a purchase in support of her brother-in-law, forking out a grand to buy "Flys" which encapsulates the trials and tribulations of being a celebrity. Perhaps Pete should use the funds to get a little festive…

"I still have to get a tree, I’m a fan of the live tree so that’s my next priority," he told Tarts at the bash. "But life is great, Ashlee is great. We’re celebrating having a great year together and with our son."

Solange Knowles, Nicole Richie and her beau Joel Madden also stepped out to support Wentz and McCoy. New mommies Richie and Simpson hung side-by-side throughout the evening as they excitedly exchanged baby secrets and stories. While neither are expecting again just yet, they were both strict about sticking only to Venom Energy mocktails.

"Motherhood is the most fantastic experience I have ever been thru, Bronx makes me laugh and smile everyday! I finally left the house for Fall Out Boy’s show on Monday night, which was so good," Ashlee blogged on her MySpace Celebrity page on Wednesday. "And last night I went to Pete and Bronx’s godfather Travis’s artshow. It was amazing to see how many artistic outlets those boys have!"

