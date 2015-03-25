Kerry to Attend Reagan's Funeral

Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry (search) will attend funeral services for former President Reagan (search) on Friday at Washington National Cathedral, a spokeswoman said.

Kerry has canceled all public campaign events this week in honor of the nation's 40th president, who died Saturday at his California home after a 10-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease (search). Reagan was 93.

The Massachusetts senator was spending Tuesday and Wednesday in Los Angeles to attend daughter Alexandra's graduation from the American Film Institute and to view her short film, "The Last Full Measure," which tells the story of a 9-year-old girl and her father's difficult return home from the Vietnam War.

Kerry is a Vietnam veteran, but Alexandra Kerry has said the movie is not autobiographical.

The candidate was due back in Washington on Thursday, the day before Reagan's funeral.