Kansas City Police Chief Wants Officer Fired After Viewing Arrest Handling

The Kansas City police chief said he wants an officer fired after seeing the way he handled a recent arrest from the video captured on the cop's dash cam.

The video shows officer Anthony Melkowski and other policemen trying to get what they think are drugs out of a suspect's mouth last November. Melkowski is shown grabbing the suspect's hair and throat, and trying to pry his mouth open with a baton. The suspect, who was handcuffed the entire time, can be heard moaning.

