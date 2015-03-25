Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 14, 2015

Jury Recommends Death for Sex Offender Who Raped, Killed 13-Year-Old Girl

Associated Press

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A Panhandle jury is recommending to a judge that a registered sex offender be put to death for raping and killing a 13-year-old girl.

The jurors voted 8 to 4 Friday afternoon in favor of death for Matthew Caylor after convicting him on Thursday of killing Melinda Hinson.

The girl's body was discovered by a maid in July 2008 at a Panama City motel where she was living with her family. Caylor confessed to killing her in a videotaped statement played for jurors.

Earlier Friday, Caylor's attorney tried to persuade jurors to let him die in prison while serving a life term. Jurors listened to Caylor's mother who said she and her husband were frequent drug users and that he grew up in a violent and drug-filled home.

The judge will make the final decision.