Jury Considers N.H. Election Phone-Jamming Plot

A jury on Monday began deliberations in the case of a former national Republican Party official accused of orchestrating an election day phone-jamming plot against New Hampshire Democrats.

Earlier in the day, lawyers concluded their arguments in the case of James Tobin, President Bush's former New England campaign chairman. Deliberations were to continue Tuesday.

Tobin, 45, is charged with one count of interfering with voters rights and several counts of telephone harassment. If convicted, he faces a maximum 17-year prison sentence and a $750,000 fine.

For nearly two hours on Election Day 2002, hundreds of hang-up calls overwhelmed Democratic get-out-the-vote phone banks and a ride-to-the-polls line run by Manchester's firefighters union.

The state GOP's former executive director, Chuck McGee, who admitted hatching the plot, has completed a seven-month sentence for conspiracy.

Allen Raymond, former president of Virginia-based GOP Marketplace LLC, pleaded guilty to organizing the jamming. He hopes a five-month sentence will be reduced in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors.