Judge in Myspace Suicide Case Eyes Dismissal Motion

A federal judge is considering a defense request to dismiss the case against a Missouri woman accused of sending cruel Internet messages to a 13-year-old girl who later committed suicide.

The defense claimed Friday that 49-year-old Lori Drew cannot not be held responsible for violating the service rules of MySpace because she never read them. U.S. District Judge George Wu says he will issue a ruling Monday.

Drew has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and accessing computers without authorization. Prosecutors say Drew helped create a fictional online identity in 2006 to befriend Megan Meier and find out if she was spreading rumors about her daughter.

The case is believed to be the nation's first cyber-bullying trial.