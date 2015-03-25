Judge Finds Infomercial Pitchman Kevin Trudeau in Contempt

A federal judge in Chicago who was barraged by e-mails from supporters of best-selling author and infomercial pitchman Kevin Trudeau has found Trudeau in direct criminal contempt — and that could mean jail time.

Judge Robert Gettleman had ordered Trudeau's lawyers to get their client to court Thursday after the glut of e-mails clogged the judge's computer. Gettleman says he's still considering Trudeau's penalty and will impose it next week.

Gettleman once ruled Trudeau was deceptive in ads for the book "The Weight Loss Cure 'They' Don't Want You to Know About."

Trudeau admits urging visitors to his Web site Wednesday to contact Gettleman and has posted an apology that also says they should not attempt to contact the judge or court further.